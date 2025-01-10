A powerful legacy of service! Arkansas Air National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Freeman and Staff Sgt. Will Freeman, a father and son duo from the 189th Airlift Wing, stand united in their commitment to our community. Together, they answered the call during the winter weather event of Jan. 9th-11th, 2025, proving that service runs deep in their family. Their dedication to duty, resilience in the face of adversity, and unwavering support for our fellow Arkansans inspire us all. True teamwork, honor, and sacrifice—side by side. (Arkansas National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949428
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-QM363-4213
|Filename:
|DOD_110767057
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Father and Son Serving Together, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
