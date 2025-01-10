Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father and Son Serving Together

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A powerful legacy of service! Arkansas Air National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Freeman and Staff Sgt. Will Freeman, a father and son duo from the 189th Airlift Wing, stand united in their commitment to our community. Together, they answered the call during the winter weather event of Jan. 9th-11th, 2025, proving that service runs deep in their family. Their dedication to duty, resilience in the face of adversity, and unwavering support for our fellow Arkansans inspire us all. True teamwork, honor, and sacrifice—side by side. (Arkansas National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 13:45
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Emergency response
    family
    Arkansas
    winter weather

