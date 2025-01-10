20th Fighter Wing Holiday Greeting 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th FW command chief, extend holiday greetings at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 19, 2024. Shaw AFB is home to 7,000 service members, three fighter squadrons and 107 geographically separated units who continuously work to provide combat airpower anytime anywhere. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)
