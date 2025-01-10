Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Fighter Wing Holiday Greeting 2024

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Hicok, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Griste, 20th FW command chief, extend holiday greetings at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 19, 2024. Shaw AFB is home to 7,000 service members, three fighter squadrons and 107 geographically separated units who continuously work to provide combat airpower anytime anywhere. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mariana Tafur)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949408
    VIRIN: 241211-F-HO927-9001
    Filename: DOD_110766629
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    20th FW
    Christmas Video

