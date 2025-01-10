Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Winter Weather Response

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard Staff Sgt. Alfredo Sierra explains the role played by the Arkansas National Guard Soldiers during the severe winter weather response, Jan. 11, 2025, Russellville, Ark.
    The Guardsman responded to over a dozen incidents along highway 64 and interstate 40 in assisting the Arkansas State Police.

    Interview: Staff Sgt. Alfredo Sierra; Arkansas National Guard

    (Arkansas Army National Guard video by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 20:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949351
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-LR027-1002
    Filename: DOD_110765538
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Winter Weather Response, by SGT Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Arkansas State Police
    Winter Weather Response

