Soldiers from the 990th Engineer Vertical Construction Company share their thoughts, experiences, and expectations as they prepare for their upcoming deployment.
Hear their stories of dedication, resilience, and the strength of family bonds as they answer the call to serve.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 20:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|949350
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-NV630-5280
|Filename:
|DOD_110765537
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT DIX, N.J, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 990th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Departure, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
