990th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Departure

Soldiers from the 990th Engineer Vertical Construction Company share their thoughts, experiences, and expectations as they prepare for their upcoming deployment.



Hear their stories of dedication, resilience, and the strength of family bonds as they answer the call to serve.