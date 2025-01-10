Arkansas National Guard Winter Weather Response

Arkansas National Guard Staff Sgt. Alfredo Sierra explains the role played by the Arkansas National Guard Soldiers during the severe winter weather response, Jan. 11, 2025, Russellville, Ark.
The Guardsman responded to over a dozen incidents along highway 64 and interstate 40 in assisting the Arkansas State Police.
Interview: Staff Sgt. Alfredo Sierra; Arkansas National Guard
(Arkansas Army National Guard video by Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)
