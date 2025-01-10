Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 11, 2025. This year, over 2,000 volunteers removed approximately 260,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949340
    VIRIN: 250111-A-YL265-2123
    Filename: DOD_110765392
    Length: 00:15:47
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

