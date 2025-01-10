Volunteers participate in the Wreaths Across America annual removal of wreaths, commonly known as Wreaths Out, in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 11, 2025. This year, over 2,000 volunteers removed approximately 260,000 wreaths originally placed at ANC on Dec. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949340
|VIRIN:
|250111-A-YL265-2123
|Filename:
|DOD_110765392
|Length:
|00:15:47
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths Out at Arlington National Cemetery 2025, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
