    Recording: AFGSC Missile Community Cancer Study Public Town Hall - 31 October 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    The following video is a recording of Air Force Global Strike Command's livestream event "Missile Community Cancer Study Public Town Hall", that occurred on 31 October 2024 via Zoom. The VTH livestream was hosted by AFGSC commander, Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, with other senior Air Force leaders from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and the AFGSC Surgeon General’s Office. It was held to address and provide updates on the ongoing Missile Community Cancer Study, and to allow broader access to released information as well as let the public voice their own questions and concerns to Department of the Air Force senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 949314
    VIRIN: 241031-F-FG097-1001
    Filename: DOD_110764980
    Length: 01:24:45
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    MCCS
    Surgeon General
    Virtual Town Hall
    AFGSC
    Missile Community Cancer Study
    VTH

