Recording: AFGSC Missile Community Cancer Study Public Town Hall - 6 June 2024

The following video is a recording of Air Force Global Strike Command's livestream event "Missile Community Cancer Study Public Town Hall", that occurred on 6 June 2024 via Zoom. The VTH livestream was hosted by AFGSC commander, Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, with other senior Air Force leaders from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and the AFGSC Surgeon General’s Office. It was held to address and provide updates on the ongoing Missile Community Cancer Study, and to allow broader access to released information as well as let the public voice their own questions and concerns to Department of the Air Force senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)