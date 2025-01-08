Joint Base Andrews supports departure ceremony for State Funeral

U.S. service members assigned to Joint Base Andrews prepare and carry out the departure ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 9, 2025. Enlisted members, leadership, and high-ranking officers joined forces to coordinate for the departure of Special Air Mission 39, which returned Carter and his family to Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)
|01.09.2025
|01.10.2025 13:07
|B-Roll
|949274
|250109-F-NY675-2001
|2001
|DOD_110764411
|00:01:52
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
