    Joint Base Andrews supports departure ceremony for State Funeral

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    316th Wing

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Base Andrews prepare and carry out the departure ceremony for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 9, 2025. Enlisted members, leadership, and high-ranking officers joined forces to coordinate for the departure of Special Air Mission 39, which returned Carter and his family to Georgia. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949274
    VIRIN: 250109-F-NY675-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_110764411
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    JTF-NCR, State Funeral, SF39, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, USNORTHCOM

