    Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah- B-Roll

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Army National Guard supported the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, presided over the ceremony. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command also conducted a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 22:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949171
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-DA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_110763333
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Utah Army National Guard
    Governor
    Inauguration Ceremony
    18th Governor of Utah
    Spencer Cox

