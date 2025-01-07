Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah- B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah Army National Guard supported the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, presided over the ceremony. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command also conducted a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)