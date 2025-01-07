Inauguration of the 18th Governor of the State of Utah- B-Roll

The Utah Army National Guard supported the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Governor of Utah in Salt Lake City, Jan. 8, 2024. Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, presided over the ceremony. Members of the 97th Aviation Troop Command also conducted a fly over for the event. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 22:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949171
|VIRIN:
|250108-Z-DA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110763333
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
