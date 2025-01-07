Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On-on-one with J-1

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Amy Gregorski, Tyechia Price and Marshall Smith

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Amy Ramirez, J-1 Human Resources director, sat down with Tyechia Price, public affairs specialist to give insights on the direction J-1 is aimed towards in 2025 and how essential changes are bringing innovation to tackle hiring challenges.

    During the interview, Ramirez shared her directorate philosophies which emphasize the importance of service, speed and simplicity in today's fast-paced world that often overlooks the basics. She discussed the monthly changes implanted from the J-1 team across the command, and how they will track them. She also highlighted how the Talent Acquisition Division (TAD) team is reshaping the onboarding process to attract top talent.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 15:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949147
    VIRIN: 241209-D-VM971-1001
    Filename: DOD_110762909
    Length: 00:09:52
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Human Resources
    USMEPCOM
    talent acquisition

