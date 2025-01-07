On-on-one with J-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Amy Ramirez, J-1 Human Resources director, sat down with Tyechia Price, public affairs specialist to give insights on the direction J-1 is aimed towards in 2025 and how essential changes are bringing innovation to tackle hiring challenges.



During the interview, Ramirez shared her directorate philosophies which emphasize the importance of service, speed and simplicity in today's fast-paced world that often overlooks the basics. She discussed the monthly changes implanted from the J-1 team across the command, and how they will track them. She also highlighted how the Talent Acquisition Division (TAD) team is reshaping the onboarding process to attract top talent.