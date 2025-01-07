AFLCMC PEO Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949064" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s PEO Training program’s mission is to develop, deliver, and sustain integrated training capabilities to employ war-winning AirPower. Their vision is to be the trusted provider of adaptive and innovative training capabilities - on target, every time. The PEO Training program consist of 4 major pillars that are dedicated to achieve the mission and vision: these are the Simulators, T-7 Red Hawk Division, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, and the Advanced Training Capabilities Division. Nov. 1 2024 (U.S. Air Force video by Cliff Thoroughman)