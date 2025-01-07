Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s PEO Training program’s mission is to develop, deliver, and sustain integrated training capabilities to employ war-winning AirPower. Their vision is to be the trusted provider of adaptive and innovative training capabilities - on target, every time. The PEO Training program consist of 4 major pillars that are dedicated to achieve the mission and vision: these are the Simulators, T-7 Red Hawk Division, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, and the Advanced Training Capabilities Division. Nov. 1 2024 (U.S. Air Force video by Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 16:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949064
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110762027
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFLCMC PEO Training, by Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.