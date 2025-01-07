Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC PEO Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Cliffton Thoroughman 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s PEO Training program’s mission is to develop, deliver, and sustain integrated training capabilities to employ war-winning AirPower. Their vision is to be the trusted provider of adaptive and innovative training capabilities - on target, every time. The PEO Training program consist of 4 major pillars that are dedicated to achieve the mission and vision: these are the Simulators, T-7 Red Hawk Division, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, and the Advanced Training Capabilities Division. Nov. 1 2024 (U.S. Air Force video by Cliff Thoroughman)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 16:32
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    WPAFB
    Wright Patt
    AFLCMC
    PEO Training

