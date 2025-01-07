Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Star Re-Brand 2025

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military Star is the one card for your military lifestyle:
    -Expanded acceptance on-installation
    -$20 Rewards
    -Save 5 cents at the pump
    -10% off Meals
    -Free Shipping
    And More

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 13:17
    Video ID: 949060
    VIRIN: 010725-D-DO482-1111
    Filename: DOD_110761887
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Star Re-Brand 2025, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Military Star
    Shopmyexchange.com

