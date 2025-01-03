Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASAC CFC Update

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Video by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Col. Wheeler Manning, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command chief of staff, provides an update on the amount donated by USASAC members to the Combined Federal Campaign. The window for donating closes Jan. 15, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)

    Music: Feeling Calm by Riverworn courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com

    combined federal campaign
    cfc
    give happy

