USASAC CFC Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949044" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Wheeler Manning, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command chief of staff, provides an update on the amount donated by USASAC members to the Combined Federal Campaign. The window for donating closes Jan. 15, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)



Music: Feeling Calm by Riverworn courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com