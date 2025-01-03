U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance of Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers from Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus provide a static display and participate in the parade celebrating the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire with other NATO allies in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)