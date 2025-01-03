U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance of Estonian War of Independence Ceasefire Ceremony

U.S. Army soldiers from Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus provide a static display and participate in the parade celebrating the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire with other NATO allies in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak)
|01.03.2025
|01.07.2025 05:25
|B-Roll
|949036
|250103-Z-XR688-1004
|DOD_110761488
|00:02:23
|EE
|7
|7
