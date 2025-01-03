Winter Traditions Across Misawa - Japanese New Year

Sarah Duffy, 35th Security Forces Squadron contract guard, celebrates Japanese New Year by visiting a shrine in Misawa City, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members and civilian contractors maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|01.03.2025
|01.07.2025 01:45
|Series
|250103-F-VG726-3837
|DOD_110761347
|00:00:31
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
