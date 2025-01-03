Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Traditions Across Misawa - Japanese New Year

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Sarah Duffy, 35th Security Forces Squadron contract guard, celebrates Japanese New Year by visiting a shrine in Misawa City, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members and civilian contractors maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 01:45
    New Year
    35th Fighter Wing
    35th SFS
    Winter Traditions

