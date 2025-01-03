Winter Traditions Across Misawa - Japanese New Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sarah Duffy, 35th Security Forces Squadron contract guard, celebrates Japanese New Year by visiting a shrine in Misawa City, Japan, Jan. 3, 2024. By celebrating winter traditions, U.S. Air Force members and civilian contractors maintain a connection to their heritage, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive military culture, which benefits both individuals and the broader mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)