    Medal of Honor - Pvt. Bruno R. Orig Bio/Battle/Unit

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Video by Christian Marquardt  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Video slideshow presenting biographical, battle and unit information for Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Bruno R. Orig.

    Orig posthumously received the Medal of Honor (accepted by his sister, Loretta Orig) from President Joe Biden at a White House ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025, to honor and award 7 U.S. Army veterans with the Medal of Honor for their actions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

    The slideshow original aired during the U.S. Army Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Ft. Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Graphics and Photos by the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2025 09:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor - Pvt. Bruno R. Orig Bio/Battle/Unit, by Christian Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

