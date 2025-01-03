White House Medal of Honor Ceremony

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will award the Medal of Honor to seven U.S. Army Soldiers for acts of gallantry and intrepidity: Private Bruno R. Orig (posthumous), Private First Class Wataru Nakamura (posthumous), Corporal Fred B. McGee (posthumous), Private First Class Charles R. Johnson (posthumous), retired General Richard E. Cavazos (posthumous), Captain Hugh R. Nelson, Jr. (posthumous), and Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David
01.03.2025
01.03.2025
Briefings
