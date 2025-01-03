Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White House Medal of Honor Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will award the Medal of Honor to seven U.S. Army Soldiers for acts of gallantry and intrepidity: Private Bruno R. Orig (posthumous), Private First Class Wataru Nakamura (posthumous), Corporal Fred B. McGee (posthumous), Private First Class Charles R. Johnson (posthumous), retired General Richard E. Cavazos (posthumous), Captain Hugh R. Nelson, Jr. (posthumous), and Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David

    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Joe Biden
    White House
    #MOH2025JAN

