The Best Medic showcases the strength of Army Medicine by demonstrating the adaptability and the best of the Warrior Medics. The top two Army Reserve Soldiers will form a two-person team that will represent the Army Reserve at the FY26 CSM Jack L. Clark Jr., U.S. Army Best Medic Competition.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 12:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948897
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-UM828-6979
|Filename:
|DOD_110759201
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Command Best Medic Competition, by SFC Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
