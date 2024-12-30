Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing 2024 Year in Review Video

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The 2nd Bomb Wing’s 2024 Year in Review highlights a year of excellence in global deterrence, operational readiness, and teamwork as the wing executed multiple higher headquarters-directed missions and led several major exercises. See how our Airmen and mission partners advanced long-range strike capabilities, strengthened alliances, and reinforced the wing’s role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948878
    VIRIN: 241231-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_110759121
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    B-52
    Year in Review
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing

