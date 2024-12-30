2nd Bomb Wing 2024 Year in Review Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2nd Bomb Wing’s 2024 Year in Review highlights a year of excellence in global deterrence, operational readiness, and teamwork as the wing executed multiple higher headquarters-directed missions and led several major exercises. See how our Airmen and mission partners advanced long-range strike capabilities, strengthened alliances, and reinforced the wing’s role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)