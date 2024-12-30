2nd Bomb Wing 2024 Year in Review Video

The 2nd Bomb Wing’s 2024 Year in Review highlights a year of excellence in global deterrence, operational readiness, and teamwork as the wing executed multiple higher headquarters-directed missions and led several major exercises. See how our Airmen and mission partners advanced long-range strike capabilities, strengthened alliances, and reinforced the wing’s role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
12.31.2024
01.03.2025 10:06
Video Productions
948878
241231-F-YA257-1001
DOD_110759121
00:02:21
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
0
0
