    Resilience and service: One Airman’s impact at the heart of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ladyciara Eime joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Military support has been integral to presidential inaugurations since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948873
    VIRIN: 250103-F-SZ986-5035
    Filename: DOD_110759082
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

