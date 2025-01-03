Resilience and service: One Airman’s impact at the heart of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ladyciara Eime felt from an early age that she had a higher calling.



After growing up in the Philippines, Eime knew she wanted to live in the United States. She was hired by a call center agency and traveled to Maryland Heights, Missouri in 2007 for product and culture training. She became more enamored with the idea of relocating to the U.S. and moved to Bremerton, Washington in 2009. Once hired with a telecommunications company, she began to settle into her new life with her family, but aspired for a change in career direction.



The global financial crisis of 2008 had lasting effects on the country and inspired Eime to look in unlikely places for her new life path. The U.S. Air Force seemed to provide not only stability for her young family, but leadership skills and numerous career-broadening options, so she chose to enlist in 2011.



"What led me to join the military, specifically the Air Force, were the opportunities that it has provided me, particularly due to the economic crisis when I first enlisted,” Eime said. “I want to serve the country and give back to the community because ever since I immigrated to the United States, it has afforded me with opportunities that I could never dream of.”



The educational benefits specifically appealed to her. She has since completed her master’s degree and is working on her doctorate degree in psychology. Additionally, her leadership encouraged her to learn how to facilitate resilience skills for others as a master resilience trainer.



“It actually makes me realize that mindfulness and self-awareness are truly important in my self-growth and becoming a better version of myself,” Eime said. "In fact, it helped me in changing my thoughts into positive through the constant practice of gratitude and reframing my negative thoughts.”



Eime is assigned to the 325th Force Support Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, but is currently deployed to Washington D.C. in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration as the credentialing team lead.



Approximately 8,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, provide ceremonial and operational support for the inauguration. While each military branch brings its own culture and operational procedures, there’s a sense of shared purpose.



"It's very crucial to have constant communication with our liaison officers and interservice partners and attention to detail,” Eime said. “It’s also important to make sure that we collaborate effectively with everyone so the process for credentialing operations is successful in a high-profile event like this.”



Her time spent in the nation’s capital supporting the presidential inauguration has left an enduring impact, and she appreciates how ​it connects the role she plays to something larger — a moment that defines the trajectory of history.



"I am grateful to be part of this incredible event such as this,” Eime said. "Being a part of this inauguration fills me with pride because I was able to witness the significant moment of the democratic process, and being involved in an event that symbolizes the peaceful transfer of power is immensely fulfilling."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2025 Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:57 Story ID: 488650 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resilience and service: One Airman’s impact at the heart of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.