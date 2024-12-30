Three Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, police officers were recognized for their life-saving actions during a ceremony held on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Dec. 19.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 08:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948871
|VIRIN:
|241219-D-CK397-1001
|PIN:
|505917
|Filename:
|DOD_110759063
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution first responders receive top award, by Ed Shank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.