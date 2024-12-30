Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Distribution first responders receive top award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Ed Shank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Three Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management at Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, police officers were recognized for their life-saving actions during a ceremony held on Defense Distribution Center, Susquehanna, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Dec. 19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 08:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948871
    VIRIN: 241219-D-CK397-1001
    PIN: 505917
    Filename: DOD_110759063
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution first responders receive top award, by Ed Shank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first responder
    New Cumberland Pennsylvania
    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download