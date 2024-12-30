Leadership takes many forms, but for Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Arzu, it starts with one principle: no one succeeds alone. Influenced by his childhood surroundings of Compton, California, Arzu naturally approached challenges on his own, relying on individual effort rather than a team. However, the Air Force provided him with a path to grow beyond the familiarity of Compton, and quickly became his escape.
Jermaine Arzu Knows Strength in Numbers
