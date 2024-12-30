Jermaine Arzu Knows Strength in Numbers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leadership takes many forms, but for Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Arzu, it starts with one principle: no one succeeds alone. Influenced by his childhood surroundings of Compton, California, Arzu naturally approached challenges on his own, relying on individual effort rather than a team. However, the Air Force provided him with a path to grow beyond the familiarity of Compton, and quickly became his escape.