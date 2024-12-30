Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jermaine Arzu Knows Strength in Numbers

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Video by Anna Berrettini 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Leadership takes many forms, but for Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Arzu, it starts with one principle: no one succeeds alone. Influenced by his childhood surroundings of Compton, California, Arzu naturally approached challenges on his own, relying on individual effort rather than a team. However, the Air Force provided him with a path to grow beyond the familiarity of Compton, and quickly became his escape.

    Location: US

