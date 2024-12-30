Jermaine Arzu Knows Strength in Numbers

Photo By Anna Berrettini | Leadership takes many forms, but for Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Arzu, it starts with one...... read more read more Photo By Anna Berrettini | Leadership takes many forms, but for Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Arzu, it starts with one principle: no one succeeds alone. Influenced by his childhood surroundings of Compton, California, Arzu naturally approached challenges on his own, relying on individual effort rather than a team. However, the Air Force provided him with a path to grow beyond the familiarity of Compton, and quickly became his escape. see less | View Image Page

Arzu’s journey to the military began in Compton, California, where his family’s values laid the foundation for his success. When his parents immigrated to the United States, his father, from Belize, would often express his admiration for their new home. “He was a true patriot, talking about the beauty of this country and what it means to be an American,” Arzu recalled. “He had so much pride in relatives who served.” His mother, a nurse from Guatemala, reinforced these lessons through her dedication to helping others, demonstrating the importance of giving back to the community.



His childhood surroundings influenced Arzu to approach challenges on his own. “In Compton, we didn’t really leave our communities; we stayed in areas we knew,” he shared. “I was very reserved and felt that I could handle things on my own.” This mindset followed him into the early part of his Air Force career, where he often relied on individual effort rather than leaning on his team.



At 22 years old, Arzu chose Fire and Emergency Services—a field he initially knew little about. He quickly came to understand its critical role within the Civil Engineering mission, from emergency response to protecting infrastructure that is vital to base operations. The Air Force provided Arzu with a path to grow beyond the familiarity of Compton. “The Air Force was an escape for me,” he explained.



As Arzu advanced in his career, Chief Master Sgt. Shanton Russell offered advice that stayed with him to this day. Russell emphasized the principle of being “undeniable”—delivering work of such exceptional quality that it speaks for itself. “I want my efforts to leave no room for negativity because I’ve done everything to the highest standard,” Arzu said. While this principle initially resonated as a call for personal excellence, it evolved into a broader philosophy for Arzu: the realization that individual effort becomes most impactful when it positively influences the team.



As District Chief of Fire Protection at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Arzu leads with a collaborative mindset. “When I’m with my team, it’s not about making decisions alone,” he explained. “I want decisions to be made in a unified manner because that is what works best for all of us. It ensures everyone feels valued and heard.”



In 2023, Arzu spent the year deployed to Honduras, where he served as a leader in Joint Task Force Bravo’s efforts to support the local community. As part of JTF-Bravo’s ongoing orphanage program, he regularly visited local orphanages to donate supplies such as clothing, food, and toys. Beyond material support, the program fostered meaningful connections between the military personnel at Soto Cano Air Base and the local community. “Even washing their feet was a way to show them that we’re all human and here for one another,” he said.



One of the most challenging experiences Arzu faced in Honduras was during a large wildfire that threatened critical infrastructure and nearby communities. The fire required swift action and coordination across multiple agencies. Arzu’s team worked closely with the local Honduran firefighters and military personnel, combining resources and strategies to combat the blaze. “In moments like that, I just take a deep breath and I look at my teammates. Then, we come together and make decisions,” he reflected. The wildfire response was not just a test of technical firefighting skills but a testament to the strength of teamwork in the face of adversity.



Arzu also played a key role a groundbreaking initiative to establish a multinational leadership seminar, collaborating with leaders from the United States Army and the Honduran Air Force. This seminar, which was the first of its kind in the region, emphasized shared learning and cooperation across diverse backgrounds. Key sessions, such as the Standards of Discipline seminar and Leadership vs. Management discussions, highlighted the seminar’s focus on fostering cooperation and leadership development.



Arzu’s dedication to his work and his team isn’t about seeking recognition. However, in 2023, his contributions were celebrated with two prestigious awards: Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and Air Force Firefighter of the Year. Both awards were meaningful to Arzu because they represented the collective accomplishments of the teams he has led and supported and views these achievements as the result of a shared effort. “It’s not about me; it’s about others and how the work we do impacts everyone around us,” he reflected.



Today, Arzu’s dedication is grounded in his family, who inspires him to continually strive for greatness. “My children and my family are my biggest driving forces,” he shared, crediting his wife as his strongest support system. “She constantly reminds me to strive for greatness.”



Looking back on his career, Arzu says his greatest lesson is that nothing can be done on an individual basis. Whether mentoring a young Airman in a high-pressure situation or uniting international leaders, he has witnessed the power of collaboration. “Take chances,” he advises his younger self and those following in his footsteps. “Don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone.”



Stepping beyond the familiarity of Compton and embracing new challenges has shaped Arzu into the leader he is today. In the Air Force Civil Engineering community, he has found not just a career but a team—a network of individuals united by their dedication to service.