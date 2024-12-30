U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez - Hometown News (VNR)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez, a native of Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Salinas Godinez the assigned U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he is responsible for ensuring standards are met and overseeing more than 179 Base Honor Guard programs globally. For the presidential inauguration, he is assigned to the White House Cordon, where he will ensure proper honors are rendered to the new commander in chief. (Department of Defense video)