Mt. Wolf native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez, assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard and a native of Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., will play a distinguished role in the 60th Presidential Inauguration, showcasing its precision and dedication to ceremonial excellence. The honor guard will join JTF-NCR, a task force comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components. The Honor Guard’s participation highlights the military’s long standing role in supporting presidential inaugurations.



Salinas Godinez, a 2016 graduate of Northeaster Senior High School in Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania, is assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman. He is responsible for ensuring standards are met and overseeing more than 179 Base Honor Guard programs globally. For the presidential inauguration, he is assigned to the White House Cordon, where he will ensure proper honors are rendered to the new commander in chief.



"I originally joined the Air Force for citizenship in 2016,” said Salinas Godinez. “I didn't understand the impact of that decision on my life at the time, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. I am honored to be able to give back to the Air Force since it has given me so many amazing opportunities. I'm eager to see my service branch put on the global stage to display our soft power to our allies and adversaries."



The Honor Guard’s involvement is the result of months of rigorous preparation. Members undergo extensive training to ensure that every movement, from drill sequences to the presentation of the colors, is executed with precision. This dedication reflects their mission to inspire pride and confidence in the Air Force while honoring the nation’s leaders and traditions.



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating, and providing U.S. military support for presidential inaugurations. Approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide ceremonial and operational support during the upcoming inauguration. Military support has been integral to presidential inaugurations since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in.



The armed forces' participation in this tradition demonstrates their support for the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the military, and underscores the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy.