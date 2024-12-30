Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flash Gear: 5th Fleet Attire

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Seaman Pimpaka Kruthun 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    A public service announcement to the crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) following an executive decision by the ship's XO to implement crew carry flash gear while the carrier entered the 5th fleet AOR. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pimpaka Kruthun)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 948736
    VIRIN: 240715-N-FR738-3001
    Filename: DOD_110757410
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    This work, Flash Gear: 5th Fleet Attire, by SN Pimpaka Kruthun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 71
    Navy
    5th fleet
    Flash gear

