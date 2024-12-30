Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of a DLA Property Disposal Specialist

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Jason Shamberger 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Erica Lollis of the Defense Logistics Agency, describes what a day in the life of a Disposition Services property disposal specialist is like.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948696
    VIRIN: 240227-D-AU600-1001
    PIN: 505855-B
    Filename: DOD_110757033
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Disposition Services

