Joint Base Andrews showcases its 2024 milestones, reflecting on its role as America’s Airfield. From honoring the legacy of the 100th Bomb Group and the contributions of Major General Malcolm Grow, to supporting the 75th NATO Summit, welcoming home Americans, and advancing readiness through BIVOUAC, this video encapsulates a year of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|12.31.2024
|12.31.2024 13:42
|Video Productions
|948690
|241231-F-OC840-1001
|DOD_110756999
|00:03:48
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews: 2024 Year in Review, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
