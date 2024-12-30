Joint Base Andrews: 2024 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Andrews showcases its 2024 milestones, reflecting on its role as America’s Airfield. From honoring the legacy of the 100th Bomb Group and the contributions of Major General Malcolm Grow, to supporting the 75th NATO Summit, welcoming home Americans, and advancing readiness through BIVOUAC, this video encapsulates a year of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)