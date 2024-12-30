Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews: 2024 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    Joint Base Andrews showcases its 2024 milestones, reflecting on its role as America’s Airfield. From honoring the legacy of the 100th Bomb Group and the contributions of Major General Malcolm Grow, to supporting the 75th NATO Summit, welcoming home Americans, and advancing readiness through BIVOUAC, this video encapsulates a year of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948690
    VIRIN: 241231-F-OC840-1001
    Filename: DOD_110756999
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews: 2024 Year in Review, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO Summit
    100th Bomb Group
    316th Wing
    Malcolm Grow
    Masters of the Air
    Bivouac Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download