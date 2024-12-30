Air National Guard Athlete of Year overcomes injury to compete on world stage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Tim Gribble, executive officer for the Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air and a member of the National Guard Endurance Team, competes in the 2024 DEKA World Championship in Ocala, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024, after recovering from a back injury. At the beginning of 2024, Gribble was named the 2023 Air National Guard Athlete of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)