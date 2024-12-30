Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air National Guard Athlete of Year overcomes injury to compete on world stage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Tim Gribble, executive officer for the Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air and a member of the National Guard Endurance Team, competes in the 2024 DEKA World Championship in Ocala, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024, after recovering from a back injury. At the beginning of 2024, Gribble was named the 2023 Air National Guard Athlete of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 12:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948658
    VIRIN: 241227-Z-DJ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_110756510
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: OCALA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Athlete of Year overcomes injury to compete on world stage, by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Resilience
    National Guard
    Athlete of the Year
    Endurance team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download