Air National Guard Athlete of Year overcomes injury to compete on world stage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Maj. Tim Gribble lay on the gym floor, staring silently at the ceiling. Moments earlier, he had felt the sharp, unmistakable pain in his back as he attempted a weighted burpee exercise with a 44-pound tube. The weight of the moment sank in.



“My first thought was, ‘I’m letting the team down,’” Gribble said. “The team being the Ohio National Guard as a whole, both Army and Air. Then I thought about my family — how could I preach the importance of doing hard things if I couldn’t even make it to the start line?”



It was a devastating blow. With just 2 1/2 weeks until the DEKA World Championship, Gribble, a member of the National Guard Endurance Team and the 2023 Air National Guard Athlete of the Year, faced the possibility of missing the event entirely.



“The doctor said four of my discs had slipped, and one of them was leaking bone marrow,” Gribble said. “Hearing that my championship was at risk was devastating.”



But Gribble’s determination to push through adversity wasn’t new — it had been a defining trait since childhood.



“I grew up in the Y,” Gribble said. “From youth sports to high school football, swimming and track, fitness has always been a part of my life. It shaped me into who I am today.”



After enlisting in the Ohio Air National Guard in 2006, Gribble continued his dedication to physical fitness. His hard work and commitment earned him a spot on the National Guard Endurance Team, representing the Guard at elite athletic competitions.



“The Guard has given me so much,” Gribble said. “Being part of the endurance team has allowed me to combine my passion for fitness and service. It’s been an honor.”



However, 2 1/2 weeks before the competition, his injury cast doubt over everything he had worked for. Recovery would demand not only physical healing but mental resilience as well.



“The mental side of recovery was the toughest,” Gribble said. “There were moments of self-doubt, but I told myself over and over, ‘I am strong. I am fast. I am healthy. I am a champion.’”



Support from his family helped carry him through. His children, Henry, 9, and Evie, 8, became part of his recovery process, joining him for light exercises.



“I love working out with my dad,” Henry said. “It makes me feel strong, and I want to be just like him.”



Added Evie: “When he’s training, I feel safe, and it makes me want to work harder too. My dad is really strong.”



His wife, Allison, credited their faith with getting them through the uncertainty.



“We prayed a lot during that time,” she said. “We’re so blessed that Tim healed quickly and was able to persevere through this challenge.”



When the day of the DEKA World Championship finally arrived, Gribble was ready. Though he was still recovering, he refused to let his injury define him.



“Getting to the event was a victory in itself,” Gribble said. “When I crossed that finish line and saw my family, it reminded me that this isn’t just about competing — it’s about inspiring them and others around me.”



The DEKA (derived from the Ancient Greek word “déka,” which means “10”) World Championship is a premier fitness competition where athletes are challenged across 10 functional training zones, each preceded by a 500-meter run, essentially creating a 5K race that tests a wide range of physical abilities including strength, endurance and toughness, according to the event’s website.



The competition tested every ounce of his strength and endurance. After crossing the finish line, Gribble dropped to the ground, staring at the ceiling, not in defeat this time but in triumph.



“We cheered for him at every station,” Henry said. “It was awesome to see him win and work so hard.”



Gribble finished seventh in his age group, achieving a personal record despite his recent injury. His children were by his side, cheering him on and working out alongside him during parts of the event.



“I loved seeing my dad compete,” Evie said. “It made me really proud.”



Now back in Ohio, Gribble is already preparing for a full slate of races in 2025.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the chance to push myself every day,” he said. “I hope my story inspires others to see that, no matter what happens, you can always come back stronger.”