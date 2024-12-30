10th Mountain Division Honors the Life of President Jimmy Carter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Sunday, December 29, 2024, former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter Jr., the longest-living president, passed away at the age of 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum remember President Carter’s legacy of humanitarianism and service. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)