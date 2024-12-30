10th Mountain Division Honors the Life of President Jimmy Carter

On Sunday, December 29, 2024, former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter Jr., the longest-living president, passed away at the age of 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum remember President Carter’s legacy of humanitarianism and service. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)
