B-Roll footage of the Defense Logistics Agency Document Services team performing duties at their Ramstein, Germany field site.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948632
|VIRIN:
|240910-D-FL696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110756286
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Document Services Team B-Roll, by Kelly Burell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.