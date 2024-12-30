Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF F-16 Demot participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WANAKA, NEW ZEALAND

    12.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Footage during the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 at Wanaka, New Zealand, March 29-31, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 08:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948626
    VIRIN: 240331-F-VB704-5002
    Filename: DOD_110756198
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: WANAKA, NZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demot participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    PACAFViperDemoTeam
    Warbirds over Wanaka Air Show 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download