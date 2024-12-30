Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

    WANAKA, NEW ZEALAND

    03.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team performs for the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 at Wanaka, New Zealand, March 29-31, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 06:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948620
    VIRIN: 240331-F-VB704-5001
    Filename: DOD_110756106
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: WANAKA, NZ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024, by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    PACAFViperDemoTeam
    Warbirds over Wanaka Air Show 2024

