PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

The Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team performs for the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 at Wanaka, New Zealand, March 29-31, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 06:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948620
|VIRIN:
|240331-F-VB704-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110756106
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|WANAKA, NZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
