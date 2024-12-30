Fabrication Flight Metal Technologies: BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group Fabrication Flight metal technologies shop, use various machinery to repair and maintain mission essential parts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The metal technologies shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components, ensuring that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)