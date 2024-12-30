Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fabrication Flight Metal Technologies: BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group Fabrication Flight metal technologies shop, use various machinery to repair and maintain mission essential parts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The metal technologies shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components, ensuring that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948615
    VIRIN: 241202-F-KM882-5001
    Filename: DOD_110756006
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fabrication Flight Metal Technologies: BRoll, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welding
    Fabrication
    grinding
    drilling
    Metal Technologies
    35MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download