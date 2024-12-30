U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group Fabrication Flight metal technologies shop, use various machinery to repair and maintain mission essential parts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 2, 2024. The metal technologies shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components, ensuring that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital Indo-Pacific operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948615
|VIRIN:
|241202-F-KM882-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110756006
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fabrication Flight Metal Technologies: BRoll, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
