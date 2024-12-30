Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - Dec. 26, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Sgt. Shane Gooden

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report:

    The 78th Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Naval Station Rota and welcomed home sailors from the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley after a multi-month patrol in the 6th Fleet area of operations.

    The Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Religious Affairs Office partnered with the Romanian Salvation Army and donated presents to the community during their Angel Tree program. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Sgt. Shane Gooden)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 06:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948614
    VIRIN: 241226-F-HJ874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110756005
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report - Dec. 26, 2024, by SSgt Krystal England and SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    romania
    angel tree
    spain
    Europe report

