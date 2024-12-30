In this AFN Europe Report:
The 78th Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Naval Station Rota and welcomed home sailors from the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley after a multi-month patrol in the 6th Fleet area of operations.
The Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Religious Affairs Office partnered with the Romanian Salvation Army and donated presents to the community during their Angel Tree program. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Sgt. Shane Gooden)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 06:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|948614
|VIRIN:
|241226-F-HJ874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110756005
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report - Dec. 26, 2024, by SSgt Krystal England and SGT Shane Gooden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.