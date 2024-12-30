AFN Europe Report - Dec. 26, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this AFN Europe Report:



The 78th Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited Naval Station Rota and welcomed home sailors from the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley after a multi-month patrol in the 6th Fleet area of operations.



The Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base Religious Affairs Office partnered with the Romanian Salvation Army and donated presents to the community during their Angel Tree program. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Army Sgt. Shane Gooden)