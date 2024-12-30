U.S. Air Force Airmen at Misawa Air Base showcase key moments and milestones throughout 2024, highlighting their resilience and dedication at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 30, 2024. This video highlights how Misawa’s Airmen supported critical Indo-Pacific operations, ensuring mission readiness and strengthening regional security through innovation and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|948613
|VIRIN:
|241231-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110756004
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reflecting on 2024: Misawa Air Base, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
