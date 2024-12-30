Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on 2024: Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen at Misawa Air Base showcase key moments and milestones throughout 2024, highlighting their resilience and dedication at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 30, 2024. This video highlights how Misawa’s Airmen supported critical Indo-Pacific operations, ensuring mission readiness and strengthening regional security through innovation and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Misawa Air Base
    Year in Review
    35th Fighter Wing
    2024

