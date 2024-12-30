Oregon Army National Guard snipers Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer and Sgt. Dakota Hodges joined elite marksmen from around the world at the Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship. The Milton-Freewater-based team from 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team tested their skills against 35 teams, including international competitors and Special Operations Forces, engaging targets in complex day and night scenarios at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.
Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship
