    Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard snipers Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer and Sgt. Dakota Hodges joined elite marksmen from around the world at the Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship. The Milton-Freewater-based team from 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team tested their skills against 35 teams, including international competitors and Special Operations Forces, engaging targets in complex day and night scenarios at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 17:20
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    ORARNG
    Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship
    MK 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center

