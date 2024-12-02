Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, engages a distant target with his suppressed Mark 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle equipped with a STORM laser range finder during the Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Dec. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BARLING, Ark. — In the crisp December air at Fort Chaffee, Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer settles into the prone position behind his Mark 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle. To his left, Sgt. Dakota Hodges steadies a Leopold spotting scope on a tripod, scanning downrange.



"Target identified, 850 yards," Hodges calls out, his voice barely above a whisper.



Bauer makes his elevation adjustments, the scope's turret clicking precisely. The suppressed .308 round cracks through the morning air.



"Miss. Come up two," Hodges says calmly.



Bauer adjusts again, controls his breathing, and squeezes. The distinctive ring of steel echoes across the range as both spotter and lane cadre confirm: "Impact."



This exchange between the Oregon Army National Guard sniper team from 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team represents just one of countless challenges faced by 35 teams competing in the 2024 Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center.



"The competition is designed to not only test long-range precision rifle engagement capabilities but also field craft and thinking under duress," said Capt. Alec Baldwin, Chief of Operations for the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC). "Events vary in complexity and physical requirements, all designed to evaluate some form of sniper-related task."



This year's competition draws teams from across U.S. military branches and international forces, including two teams from the Netherlands, one from Italy, U.S. Coast Guard, Title 10 National Guard soldiers, and Special Operations Forces. The events showcase advanced target systems, including Marathon Targets' robotic systems that provide realistic movement and immediate feedback.



Teams face both daylight and nighttime challenges, with competitors like the Oregon team employing specialized equipment, including the Mark 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle, PVS-30 night vision devices, and precision optics. The competition tests their abilities across multiple disciplines, presenting unknown distance targets and scenarios revealed only moments before engagement.



The NGMTC, headquartered at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has been the home of National Guard marksmanship excellence since 1968. Through its two-battalion structure, Marksmanship Training Battalion and Sustainment Training Battalion, the center provides world-class instruction and competition opportunities that enhance combat effectiveness across the force.



"It's a great opportunity to work with other sniper teams and learn about new technology and techniques," said Hodges, who serves as a chief engineer for Amazon Web Services in Hermiston, Oregon, when not in uniform. "We get to see what other teams are using and how they operate."



His teammate, Bauer, who recently launched the aptly named One Shot Plumbing in Idaho's Wood River Valley, adds, "Being in the Oregon National Guard has been a great opportunity for me to come to training events like this while still being able to own a business and support my community."



"These championships exemplify what makes the Oregon National Guard the service of choice for Oregonians," said Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon. "When our soldiers train in realistic environments and focus on their specialized skills as cohesive teams, they not only become more proficient warriors but also more effective guardians of our communities."



The centrally-funded competition represents NGMTC's commitment to increasing lethality across the force while providing National Guard units cost-effective access to world-class training opportunities. For Hodges, who joined the Guard after serving in the Marine Corps, the program offers something equally valuable.



"What I take out of this is we get to come out here, shoot, meet new people, and make great connections with other teams," said Hodges. "Everything has changed since I went through sniper school six years ago. We're using different technology and different formulas. Being here, I get to learn that stuff again, update my skills, and prepare myself for future endeavors."



Soldiers interested in following similar paths must qualify as expert marksmen and meet rigorous physical requirements before attending sniper school. The B4 Additional Skill Identifier, required for competition participation, is available to soldiers in Military Occupational Specialties 11B (Infantry), 19D (Cavalry Scout), or 18 series (Special Forces).



The competition concluded with a vendor demonstration day, where teams examined the latest developments in precision shooting equipment, followed by an awards ceremony. Beyond the competitive aspects, the event served its larger purpose: providing realistic training scenarios, fostering cross-unit relationships, and enhancing the National Guard's overall combat effectiveness.