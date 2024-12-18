Salt Salt Baby!

As winter weather sets in and temperatures plummet to freezing levels, the Fort Campbell DPW Roads and Grounds crew wants to remind everyone to exercise caution and take necessary precautions when navigating the installation. With icy conditions on the horizon, it's essential to know where to access salt to keep your walkways and driveways safe.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 12:03
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
