    Salt Salt Baby!

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    As winter weather sets in and temperatures plummet to freezing levels, the Fort Campbell DPW Roads and Grounds crew wants to remind everyone to exercise caution and take necessary precautions when navigating the installation. With icy conditions on the horizon, it's essential to know where to access salt to keep your walkways and driveways safe.

    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Winter Safety

