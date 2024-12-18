Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard's 2024 Year in Review

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Highlights of the Tennessee National Guard’s top accomplishments, training exercises, and events from 2024. Throughout the year, thousands of Soldiers and Airmen volunteered to serve their state and country, upholding the National Guard’s commitment to being 'Always Ready, Always There.' (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.29.2024 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948397
    VIRIN: 241228-Z-HJ056-7002
    Filename: DOD_110754484
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard's 2024 Year in Review, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Tennessee National Guard
    National Guard
    2024
    EOY24

