Tennessee National Guard's 2024 Year in Review

Highlights of the Tennessee National Guard’s top accomplishments, training exercises, and events from 2024. Throughout the year, thousands of Soldiers and Airmen volunteered to serve their state and country, upholding the National Guard’s commitment to being 'Always Ready, Always There.' (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)