    Vandenberg Space Force Base 2024 Year in Review

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    As Vandenberg Space Force Base paves the way as the Gateway of the Future, we have honed in on our objectives to assure access to space, now and in the future. This Year in Review showcases who we are, our mission, our partners, and their contributions, as well as the Guardians, Airmen, and government civilians who made it all possible. Take a look back at milestones and accomplishments that made 2024 another historic year for Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 12:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948326
    VIRIN: 241227-X-BS524-1000
    Filename: DOD_110753483
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base 2024 Year in Review, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    USAF
    Launches
    USSF
    2024
    VSFB

