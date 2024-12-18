As Vandenberg Space Force Base paves the way as the Gateway of the Future, we have honed in on our objectives to assure access to space, now and in the future. This Year in Review showcases who we are, our mission, our partners, and their contributions, as well as the Guardians, Airmen, and government civilians who made it all possible. Take a look back at milestones and accomplishments that made 2024 another historic year for Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 12:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948326
|VIRIN:
|241227-X-BS524-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110753483
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base 2024 Year in Review, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.