    MCMC-Far East 2024 Award Ceremony | B-Roll

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific attend the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East award ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20, 2024. The MCMC-Far East 2024 was an annual two-week event held to improve Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and weapon proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 00:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948270
    VIRIN: 241220-M-JR395-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110752787
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCMC-Far East 2024 Award Ceremony | B-Roll, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    USMC
    Rifle
    Pistol
    MCIPAC
    Indo-Pacific

