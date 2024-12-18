Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Returns Home from Africa- B-Roll

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard’s 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade return from a nine-month deployment to Africa and arrive at Roland Wright Air Base, Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 24, 2024. Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson and Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack welcomed troops home off the plane. The 204th served as the staff for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, in Djibouti and East Africa, where they supported U.S. and allied forces.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.24.2024 18:12
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Return
    Deployment
    Utah National Guard
    204th MEB
    151st Wing

