204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Returns Home from Africa- B-Roll

Soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard’s 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade return from a nine-month deployment to Africa and arrive at Roland Wright Air Base, Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 24, 2024. Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson and Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack welcomed troops home off the plane. The 204th served as the staff for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, in Djibouti and East Africa, where they supported U.S. and allied forces.