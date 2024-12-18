Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Marines kick off regimental squad competition with brief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Connor Webb 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, attend a welcome aboard brief for a 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 16, 2024. Leveraging Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System technology, the competition immerses Marines in realistic, high-pressure scenarios, capturing their decision-making processes and actions for in-depth analysis and feedback. Designed to evaluate tactics, techniques, and procedures, the event also promotes professional growth and camaraderie through healthy competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Webb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948149
    VIRIN: 241216-M-KP894-1007
    Filename: DOD_110751323
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Marines kick off regimental squad competition with brief, by Cpl Connor Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrior
    contest
    instruction
    MCTIS
    MagnificentSeven
    prese ntation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download