7th Marines kick off regimental squad competition with brief

U.S. Marines with 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, attend a welcome aboard brief for a 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 16, 2024. Leveraging Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System technology, the competition immerses Marines in realistic, high-pressure scenarios, capturing their decision-making processes and actions for in-depth analysis and feedback. Designed to evaluate tactics, techniques, and procedures, the event also promotes professional growth and camaraderie through healthy competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Webb)