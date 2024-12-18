Faces of The Combat Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines pose for video portraits at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 17, 2024. The Marines crafted heartfelt holiday messages to send their warmest wishes to their families back home. These messages are being shared to bring a sense of connection and joy during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Damian Oso)