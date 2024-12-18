Faces of The Combat Center

U.S. Marines pose for video portraits at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 17, 2024. The Marines crafted heartfelt holiday messages to send their warmest wishes to their families back home. These messages are being shared to bring a sense of connection and joy during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Damian Oso)
|12.17.2024
|12.23.2024 17:03
|B-Roll
|00:01:54
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
