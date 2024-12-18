Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of The Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Damian Oso 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines pose for video portraits at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 17, 2024. The Marines crafted heartfelt holiday messages to send their warmest wishes to their families back home. These messages are being shared to bring a sense of connection and joy during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Damian Oso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948148
    VIRIN: 241217-M-DO021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110751322
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Motivation
    MCAGCC
    G-6
    G-4
    IPAC
    USMCNews

