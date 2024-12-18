Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines participate in 7th Marines Regiment Infantry Rife Squad Competition

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Cpl. Damian Oso 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines participate in 7th Marine Regiment infantry rifle squad competition at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec 18, 2024. The 7th Marine Regiment is hosting an Infantry Rifle Squad Competition designed to evaluate tactics, techniques, and procedures, the event also promotes professional growth and camaraderie through healthy competition.​ (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.23.2024 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948111
    VIRIN: 241218-M-DO021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110751041
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines participate in 7th Marines Regiment Infantry Rife Squad Competition, by Cpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

