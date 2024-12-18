Marines participate in 7th Marines Regiment Infantry Rife Squad Competition

U.S. Marines participate in 7th Marine Regiment infantry rifle squad competition at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec 18, 2024. The 7th Marine Regiment is hosting an Infantry Rifle Squad Competition designed to evaluate tactics, techniques, and procedures, the event also promotes professional growth and camaraderie through healthy competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso)
|12.18.2024
|12.23.2024 16:00
|B-Roll
|948111
|241218-M-DO021-1001
|DOD_110751041
|00:03:46
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
