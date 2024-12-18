Marines participate in 7th Marines Regiment Infantry Rife Squad Competition

U.S. Marines participate in 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition at Range 215, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 17, 2024. The 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition assesses tactical proficiency and determines the Regiment's most capable squad under simulated combat conditions. Leveraging Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System technology, the competition immerses Marines in realistic, high-pressure scenarios, capturing their decision-making processes and actions for in-depth analysis and feedback. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso)
