Marines participate in 7th Marines Regiment Infantry Rife Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948110" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines participate in 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition at Range 215, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 17, 2024. The 7th Marine Regiment Infantry Rifle Squad Competition assesses tactical proficiency and determines the Regiment's most capable squad under simulated combat conditions. Leveraging Marine Corps Tactical Instrumentation System technology, the competition immerses Marines in realistic, high-pressure scenarios, capturing their decision-making processes and actions for in-depth analysis and feedback. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damian Oso)